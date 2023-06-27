Featured news and articles
Discover our latest news and expert articles.
Over $1,000,000 raised for Vision Australia Seeing Eye Dogs
27 June 2023
Royal Canin ANZ welcomes move towards mandatory registration of veterinary nurses
22 Dec 2022
PLANTING FOR A GOOD CAUSE
12 Dec 2022
ROYAL CANIN ANZ hosts US Veterinary Wellness Educator for support on stress, burn-out and wellbeing
15 Nov 2022
Royal Canin talks sustainability at Petspiration Conference
18 Oct 2022
Supporting Vet Nurses and Vet Technicians
14 Oct 2022
Royal Canin supports vet wellness in first ever Love Your Vet Day
5 Oct 2022
Pet obesity misconceptions exposed in national survey
3 Oct 2022
Royal Canin ANZ appoints first Chief Health Officer
18 Aug 2022
Royal Canin skilling all Associates on new sustainability training program
12 Aug 2022
Royal Canin proudly supports 2022 Vision Australia Seeing Eye Dogs Appeal
21 July 2022
Meet Kaitlyn, a Royal Canin Student Ambassador – University of Queensland
29 June 2022
Royal Canin Has Appointed Cecile Coutens As Its New President
28 June 2022
Million Paws Walk
26 May 2022
Vet Mental Health Under the Spotlight
22 Apr 2022
ROYAL CANIN® recycling program expands to 28 RSPCA centres across Australia
30 Mar 2022
