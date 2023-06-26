Health Is Life's Foundation
It's important to train your kitten to adopt the right behaviour from an early age and learn the rules of sharing a home with other people and animals.
ROYAL CANIN® Kitten is tailor-made with the right vitamins and minerals to support a kitten's healthy development.
1.A sense of sight
2.Immunity and defence
3.Tripling their weight
4.Healthy bones
5.Extraordinary growth
A guide to kittenhood
Kittenhood is a hugely rewarding time for pet owners, but it's also a time of huge challenges and steep learning curves, for you and your pet. The information and advice in the following pages has been collected from Royal Canin vets, nutritionists and partners worldwide, and should help you and your kitten have a healthy start in life together.
Preparing for a kitten
When you bring your kitten home for the first time, it's a huge change for both of you. You can make the process much easier by making a few simple preparations ahead of the big day.
Collection and a kitten's first weeks at home
Kitten growth stages
Neonatal
When kittens are born they can barely move or hear, and their eyes are completely closed. At around 5 days old, they will begin to open their eyes. This is also the time when they start to gain between 10g to 30g each day.
Weaning
By this time, smell is fully mature and hearing is well-developed. Kittens begin to develop adult sleeping patterns, motor abilities and social interaction. Key social skills develop through interaction with litter-mates, their mother.
Intense growth
At this stage, kittens begin to understand their position within the household and may start to from a number of social behaviours depending on their experiences and training.
Sustained growth
Your kitten will begin to develop 30 adult teeth. By eight months the kitten will have reached 80% of their adult weight. Depending on the breed, adulthood is reached between 12 to 15 months.
Kitten socialisation and play
Socialisation should start as early as possible, to avoid any unwanted behaviours and help them develop into confident, even tempered adult cats. Find out how you can socialise your kitten.
Understanding your kitten's health
Meet Our Puppy & Kitten Expert Board
The Puppy & Kitten Expert Board was created to unite some of the best specialists in the veterinary world to help ensure that cats and dogs have a healthy start in life. We know that begins long before they are born and affects their health and life, long into the future.
Your kitten's behaviour
Kittens communicate with you in a number of ways. Reading body language and expressive behaviours, and listening to the sounds they make can tell you a lot about how they're feeling and what they need from you.
