ROYAL CANIN® Maine Coon Kitten is formualted for Maine Coon kittens up to 15 months old. Growth for the Maine Coon kitten is exceptionally long, laying down the framework for the breed’s unique large stature. Although your kitten's digestive system is developing, it still remains immature. That's why your kitten requires a diet of high quality protein to support and maintain healthy digestion. - Adapted energy and protein content, and precisely balanced vitamins (including Vitamin D) and minerals (including calcium and phosphorus) to help support healthy bone and joint development for balanced growth - Contains a highly digestible protein and prebiotics to helps support your kitten's intestinal flora - Includes a complex of antioxidants (such as vitamin E) to help support your kitten's natural defences