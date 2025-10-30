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BEYOND THE EMPLOYER

A world of passionate people

Woman smiling and standing in a hallway holding a dog wearing a harness.

Pet-friendly offices

Driven by the belief that pets make our lives better, Royal Canin promotes a pet-friendly workplace with team members encouraged to bring their well-trained furry friends along on certain days. This creates a pet-centric culture that boosts employees' happiness and enables pets to have company during the day!

Five principles that drive our business

Quality, Responsibility, Mutuality, Efficiency, and Freedom are the five principles that unite teams across geographies, cultures and generations. Embedded in the company's DNA, they guide every decision and shape the relationships with customers, clients, suppliers and stakeholders.

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Two women in an office setting, smiling and working together.
Three people are outdoors, smiling and crouching with two dogs, a golden retriever and a smaller dog.

Healthy pets, thriving people

Working at Royal Canin is more than a job: it's joining a community that stands for strong values, embraces diversity and strives to make a lasting and positive difference. It's a passion for innovation and cat and dog welfare with a core mission: make the world a better place for pets every day.

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