A LIVING COMPANY

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Cat walking through a stethoscope shaped like a heart, with the text :Take your cat to the vet.

The Pre-Vet Scaries are real and these tips may help

Going to the vet is sometimes not the easiest task for cat owners. In honor of National Take Your Cat to the Vet Day, Royal Canin provides tips to ease the “pre-vet scaries” for a smoother experience.

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Royal Canin Recycling Program launches with TerraCycle

Pet owners can return their clean and empty ROYAL CANIN® dry food bags and wet-food pouches to participating RSPCA, vet clinics and specialty retailers to be recycled via our program.

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Promotional image for NYC Adopt-A-Dog Day on July 24, featuring a red line drawings of New York City landmarks and the logos of Royal Canin and Animal Care Centers of NYC.
Scott Eastwood holding his dog Josey, a small Cavalier King Charles Spaniel, next to a bag of Royal Canin dog food.

Exclusive Sterilised range launches in ANZ

One of Royal Canin's most popular nutrition ranges for sterilised (neutered) cats and kittens has reached ANZ. Available exclusively in Petbarn...

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Understand what Palatability is with Dr Bronwen Slack

Learn the signs that show your pet is enjoying their food and the importance of palatability.

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Royal Canin unveils expansion to gastrointestinal portfolio, announcing two new diets

Gastrointestinal (GI) issues are the 3rd and 4th most common health problem in cats and dogs respectively that prompt a visit to the vet. Did you know that tailored nutrition can have a significant impact in nourishing and supporting their GI tract and microbiome?

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Packaging of the new Royal Canin veterinary gastrointestinal dry and canned dog foods.
Book cover titled "Feline and Canine Neonatal and Pediatric Care: A Practical Guide for Veterinarians" by Royal Canin Editions.

Cat and dog neonatology and pediatrics, by the book!

How to address the pet neonatology and pediatrics knowledge gap? By launching a groundbreaking guide, co-authored by 25 experts, to support veterinarians and professionals in the early life-care of puppies and kitttens.

Short-haired dachshunds head with Unique Instinct exhibit informations, November 15, 2023, to February 4, 2024, at the AKC Museum of the Dog.

Royal Canin North America unveils UNIQUE INSTINCT Exhibition at the AKC® Museum of the Dog

For more than 55 years, Royal Canin has been driven by a deep admiration for cats and dogs. As a tribute to their dynamic and distinctive nature, Royal Canin U.S. proudly presents UNIQUE INSTINCT.


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Royal Canin celebrates 7,000th adoption from Missouri puppies for Parole Program

Royal Canin U.S. is excited to announce the 7,000th dog adoption through the Missouri Puppies for Parole program. Active in 16 prisons across the state...

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Group of people in a prison, smiling and holding leashes attached to dogs.