A LIVING COMPANY

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Our news, events and innovations
Royal Canin Recycling Program launches with TerraCycle
Pet owners can return their clean and empty ROYAL CANIN® dry food bags and wet-food pouches to participating RSPCA, vet clinics and specialty retailers to be recycled via our program.
Royal Canin unveils expansion to gastrointestinal portfolio, announcing two new diets
Gastrointestinal (GI) issues are the 3rd and 4th most common health problem in cats and dogs respectively that prompt a visit to the vet. Did you know that tailored nutrition can have a significant impact in nourishing and supporting their GI tract and microbiome?
Cat and dog neonatology and pediatrics, by the book!
How to address the pet neonatology and pediatrics knowledge gap? By launching a groundbreaking guide, co-authored by 25 experts, to support veterinarians and professionals in the early life-care of puppies and kitttens.
Royal Canin North America unveils UNIQUE INSTINCT Exhibition at the AKC® Museum of the Dog
For more than 55 years, Royal Canin has been driven by a deep admiration for cats and dogs. As a tribute to their dynamic and distinctive nature, Royal Canin U.S. proudly presents UNIQUE INSTINCT.