Our sustainability actions and priorities
Pets are everything to their owners, they bring so much to all our lives. And every owner wants their pet to be healthy so they can thrive – but our pets can only thrive on a healthy planet. This is why at Royal Canin we are finding ways across the business to minimize our environmental impact.
A collective effort
We work in partnership with some of the people that hold the key to concrete changes. Not just pet owners and our passionate teams, but also some farmers in our supply chain, and some organizations and businesses we partner with.
Healthy pets need a healthy planet
Fighting climate change is critical for our pets' well-being, as it threatens their health, the environment they live and play in along with the availability of the nutrients they need.
Stress and increased risk of heat strokes in pets.
Changes to the global distribution of parasites.
Change of pets’ behavior including signs of fear, nervousness and anxiety.
Pet abandonment in disasters: floods & wildfires.
Our sustainability journey
Discover our biggest achievements over the past years.
Our commitments for pets, people and the planet
Pets
We believe that cats and dogs improve our lives. Studies have shown that interactions with pets have several positive effects on their owner’s physical and mental health. Given the emotional support and companionship that pets offer, at Royal Canin we feel that we should improve theirs in return. This goes beyond bringing health benefits to cats and dogs through nutrition. It means promoting their health and well-being and highlighting the meaningful roles that they play in society.
Planet
We are finding ways across the business to minimize our environmental impact and help to ensure a healthier future for generations of pets and pet owners. We rally around the spirit of science-driven innovation to nurture and mobilize new and impactful ideas from the farm to the pet bowl, with the ambition to be more carbon efficient and to evolve our packaging to support a circular economy.
People
We strongly believe that building a more sustainable business relies on the mutual value we build with our employees and partners. We are dedicated to meaningfully improving the lives of people across our business and value chain, while working towards our sustainability goals.