Maine Coon and German Shepherd adults standing in black and white on a white background

Frequently Asked Questions

Occasional offers may be available on some of our products. To be kept up to date on any of these promotions, check with your local pet retailers or veterinarian, subscribe to our emails, or follow us on social media.

We offer a Palatability Guarantee on our products: If your pet doesn’t enjoy the food, and the pack remains at least 50% full, you can return that pack (and any other unopened packs of the same product) to your place of purchase for a refund of the pack price (less applicable delivery, handling, or processing charges). When returning the pack, you will need to provide details of your dog’s experience, along with your original proof of purchase.

Dry diets should be stored in their original bags and resealed between feeding. Most small bags include a re-sealable zipper. If the bag does not have this feature, it’s recommended to keep the product in the original bag and store in a dry, airtight plastic or steel container with a lid.

Canned, wet diets, once opened, need to be covered and refrigerated in a sealed plastic or ceramic container. If your pet doesn’t like cold food, try warming it to room temperature before feeding. (please note: if you use a microwave put the product in an appropriate microwave-safe container and always check temperature before feeding).

 


All of our diets are naturally preserved with mixed tocopherols, citric acid and rosemary extract. Our canned diets are also sterilised during the cooking and canning process to ensure they remain fresh.

For dry diets, palatability of the kibble remains at its best for one month after the bag is opened, however will be fine for up to two months so long as the bag is stored properly, in a cool, dry, airtight container. 

Once opened, wet food should be refrigerated and consumed within two days. If left out at room temperature, it should be discarded after two hours. 

 


Grains can be a healthy part of any cat or dog’s diet. As always, we focus on the nutrients each ingredient provides and grains can provide many important nutrients.

Royal Canin chooses ingredients because we believe they deliver high-quality nutrients that support our customised pet food formulas. Using chicken by-product meal instead of chicken meal, for example, allow Royal Canin to maintain its highly customised nutrient standards while achieving a more secure and sustainable supply.

At Royal Canin, we do not use any artificial colourings in the diet formulations. As a result, there are natural variations in the raw ingredients which results in a variation in the kibble colour (this is comparable to different colour variations you see when you purchase meat, fruits and vegetables). While this variation exists, only diets meeting the highest of quality standards with regards to their nutritional composition are released to the market.

Ingredients for Royal Canin products are selected based on multiple different factors, including the suppliers’ compliance with our quality and food safety requirements, consistent availability and nutrients available.
Royal Canin is making strides towards sustainability by attempting to obtain raw ingredients as close to each manufacturing facility as possible. Find out more about our sustainability efforts.

Our Quality and Food Safety systems are state-of-the-art and we continue to invest heavily in new technology to make sure they remain that way. 
 
We put our suppliers through a rigorous selection process that doesn’t end with our first purchase. 
We monitor every load delivered to our plants to verify the safety and quality of the ingredients we use to make pet food. 
We preform tests on finished pet foods before they are shipped to our customers.
 
We manufacture every pet food we sell, in plants that we own; our plants are ISO 9001:2008 certified for Quality Management and ISO 22000 certified for Food Safety.

Feeding guidelines are provided for each Royal Canin diet, based on the age, size and/or weight of the pet. These indicate the amount to feed your pet each day. It’s recommended to divide this into two or tree meals throughout the day. 
Use an appropriate weighing scale and/or the specific measuring cup as annotated on the bag. Always ensure that you measure food very carefully. A small measuring variation when feeding cats and small dogs can significantly increase their calorie intake.

Introducing your pet onto a new diet should done gradually over 5 - 7 days to avoid the possibility of digestive upset. We suggest:
 
    Mix 25% of your new diet with 75% of your pet’s previous diet for 2 or 3 days
    Then mix the two diets 50% and 50% for 2 or 3 days
    Then mix 75% of the new diet with 25% of the previous diet for 2 or 3 days
    You can now try feeding with 100% of the new diet.
 
This guide is also useful for an easy transition of the same product from current bag to new bag.

Pets, particularly cats, may be occasionally sensitive to subtle variations in diets. However, our palatability trials have clearly shown a preference for the diet products. 

For a smoother, more gradual transition from one bag to another, remember to buy your new bag a week in advance to enable mixing of the current bag and the new bag together.

 


The palatability of Royal Canin formulas is guaranteed. If you purchase a product and your pet refuses to eat it, please return the entire uneaten portion in the original packaging to the place it was purchased. The retail outlet or veterinary clinic will reimburse you the cost, issue a credit, or replace the product with a different Royal Canin product. 

Based on size, age, lifestyle and breed, each cat and dog has unique nutritional needs. For healthy pets, use our product selector to find the right diet for your cat or dog.   
If your pet is experiencing health issues, please refer to your veterinarian for more information. They will consider multiple factors when recommending an appropriate diet.

Our goal is to use environmentally friendly packaging wherever possible without sacrificing food quality. We have changed our entire canned product line to recyclable packaging. The bags are designed to maintain the nutritional profile and freshness of the product throughout its entire shelf-life. 
We’re proud to be leading the way in providing a solution to recycle pet food packaging through our Royal Canin Recycling Program in partnership with TerraCycle. Find out more about the TerraCycle program here.

Royal Canin veterinary diets are available by prescription only. Your vet will be able to order any specific diet required on your behalf.

Bernese Mountain Dog adult sitting in black and white on a white background

Get in touch

Ask us a question, or find out how to reach us.

Contact us
Brittany Spaniel adult sitting in black and white on a white background

Our history

Learn more about how we've been living these values every day for 50 years.

Learn more
Sphynx adult sitting in black and white on a white background

For a sustainable future

Sustainability is central to every aspect of Royal Canin's daily global operations.

Learn more