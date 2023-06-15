Frequently Asked Questions
Dry diets should be stored in their original bags and resealed between feeding. Most small bags include a re-sealable zipper. If the bag does not have this feature, it’s recommended to keep the product in the original bag and store in a dry, airtight plastic or steel container with a lid.
Canned, wet diets, once opened, need to be covered and refrigerated in a sealed plastic or ceramic container. If your pet doesn’t like cold food, try warming it to room temperature before feeding. (please note: if you use a microwave put the product in an appropriate microwave-safe container and always check temperature before feeding).
For dry diets, palatability of the kibble remains at its best for one month after the bag is opened, however will be fine for up to two months so long as the bag is stored properly, in a cool, dry, airtight container.
Once opened, wet food should be refrigerated and consumed within two days. If left out at room temperature, it should be discarded after two hours.
Royal Canin is making strides towards sustainability by attempting to obtain raw ingredients as close to each manufacturing facility as possible. Find out more about our sustainability efforts.
Pets, particularly cats, may be occasionally sensitive to subtle variations in diets. However, our palatability trials have clearly shown a preference for the diet products.
For a smoother, more gradual transition from one bag to another, remember to buy your new bag a week in advance to enable mixing of the current bag and the new bag together.
We’re proud to be leading the way in providing a solution to recycle pet food packaging through our Royal Canin Recycling Program in partnership with TerraCycle. Find out more about the TerraCycle program here.
For a sustainable future
Sustainability is central to every aspect of Royal Canin's daily global operations.