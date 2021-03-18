Introducing TerraCycle

At ROYAL CANIN® we’re passionate about creating not just a better world for pets, but a more sustainable and renewable world for us all. The pet food industry is one of the largest industries in the country, producing millions of products packaged in what has been traditionally hard-to-recycle packaging. Some of this packaging ends up in landfill or our oceans, causing significant impact on our environment. That is until now. We’re proud to be leading the way in providing a solution to recycle pet food packaging through our Royal Canin Recycling Program in partnership with TerraCycle.

How our Royal Canin Recycling Program works

Pet owners can return their clean and empty ROYAL CANIN® dry food bags and wet-food pouches to participating RSPCA locations, vet clinics and specialty retailers to be recycled via our program. We then work behind the scenes with TerraCycle to recycle these products, using a circular economy method, turning these products into reusable items such as park benches, dog agility equipment and frisbees. Find your closest collection hub now!

We’re giving back while we recycle!

We’re very proud to have partnered with Vision Australia and RSPCA as our charity partners for our Royal Canin Recycling Program. For each kilogram of packaging you send back to TerraCycle as part of our Royal Canin Recycling Program, you will have the option to donate $1 in TerraCycle points to RSPCA or Seeing Eye Dogs Australia

Who is TerraCycle?

TerraCycle is an innovative, global waste management company that currently operates across 21 countries worldwide. Partnering with leading brands such as ROYAL CANIN®, TerraCycle helps to recycle products and packaging that would otherwise end up in landfill or being incinerated.

To find out more, visit www.terracycle.com