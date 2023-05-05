Dr. Corey Regnerus-Kell graduated with a Bachelor of Science in 2011, and a Bachelor of Veterinary Science in 2017, both from Massey University in New Zealand. Prior to his studies, Corey was a Veterinary Technician for over 6 years in Florida, USA with a special interest in Emergency and Critical Care giving him a head-start on experience as a new graduate veterinarian.

Corey has since worked in clinical practice and the New Zealand Government in Food Safety and Biosecurity before joining Royal Canin late 2019 as one of the Scientific Services Veterinarians. He also has a passion for supporting the veterinary industry sustainability and has supported vets and veterinary students with the establishment of mental health and mentoring programs in New Zealand. More recently, he was appointed as a Director on the board for the New Zealand Veterinary Association.

Combining the array of experiences, Corey has enjoyed joining the Royal Canin team to support not only pets, but veterinary businesses ensuring our four-legged family members will be here, and be cared for, for many years to come.