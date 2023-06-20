British Shorthair adult standing in black and white

Healthy weight starts with healthy habits

A healthy weight is key to your cat's general health and wellbeing. Here are four simple ways to help maintain a healthy weight and shape for your cat.
British Shorthair adult in black and white with Body Conditioning Score illustration

Healthy weight isn't only measured on a scale

Weighing your cat is not the only way to check if they're overweight. You can find out if your cat's a healthy weight and shape, by asking your vet about Body Condition Scoring.
Healthy Shape
British Shorthair adult jumping in black and white with a red ball with a stop watch illustration behind

Healthy activity requires play

Playtime is key to keeping your cat mentally stimulated, active and at a healthy weight. The amount of exercise they need will vary depending upon their age, weight and breed.
Healthy Activity
British Shorthair adult in black and white eating from a red bowl

Healthy portions are smaller than you think

Many pet owners think their cat needs more food than they really do. This means that many cats are overfed; this contributes to weight gain, which in turn, may lead to other health issues.
Healthy Portioning
Maine Coon kitten in black and white lying down in front of a growth curve illustration

Healthy growth lasts a lifetime

Losing weight is more challenging than maintaining a healthy weight in the first place, so it's important that healthy habits and behaviours are introduced from day one.
Healthy Growth

Retail products

Light Weight Care Gravy

Light Weight Care Jelly

Light Weight Care

Vet products

Diabetic Pouch

Satiety Weight Management Pouch

Satiety Weight Management

Maine Coon adult standing in black and white on a white background

Find a vet

If you have concerns about your cat's weight, get in touch with a vet for professional, specialist advice.
Search near me