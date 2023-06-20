Healthy weight starts with healthy habits
A healthy weight is key to your cat's general health and wellbeing. Here are four simple ways to help maintain a healthy weight and shape for your cat.
Healthy weight isn't only measured on a scale
Weighing your cat is not the only way to check if they're overweight. You can find out if your cat's a healthy weight and shape, by asking your vet about Body Condition Scoring.
Healthy activity requires play
Playtime is key to keeping your cat mentally stimulated, active and at a healthy weight. The amount of exercise they need will vary depending upon their age, weight and breed.
Healthy portions are smaller than you think
Many pet owners think their cat needs more food than they really do. This means that many cats are overfed; this contributes to weight gain, which in turn, may lead to other health issues.
Healthy growth lasts a lifetime
Losing weight is more challenging than maintaining a healthy weight in the first place, so it's important that healthy habits and behaviours are introduced from day one.
Find a vet
If you have concerns about your cat's weight, get in touch with a vet for professional, specialist advice.