Cats thrive when they can enjoy exercising in short bursts. They are active animals and like to roam throughout the day, making the most of opportunities to run, jump, climb, and play. The types of exercise your cat experiences will depend on whether they’re an indoor or outdoor cat. Outdoor cats tend to exercise by themselves, exploring the environment around your home and climbing, hunting, and roaming until they're tired.

Indoor cats require more attention from you to stay happy and healthy. They need enough space to exercise, to climb and to play to prevent them from becoming inactive and bored. Indoor cats will need a scratching post, interesting toys to keep them occupied and lots of interaction with you. Cats are intelligent animals and will enjoy hunting and chasing their toys with you in short bursts.

Taking time and care to provide your cat with mental and physical stimulation, whether they’re indoor or outdoor cats, will make sure you’re enriching both their bodies and brains.