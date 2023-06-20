ROYAL CANIN® Sterilised Kitten Dry Cat Food

Within a few days of neutering, your kitten’s metabolism slows down – but they are likely to be as hungry as ever! Because your sterilised kitten’s activity levels are still on the up and up, they need a food that supports healthy growth without promoting unnecessary weight gain. ROYAL CANIN® Sterilised Kitten is specially formulated to meet the nutritional needs of sterilised kittens in the ""consolidation phase"" of their growth. This diet is suitable for sterilised kittens aged 6 to 12 months, as they undergo significant physical and behavioural changes. The formula contains moderate fat levels to help reduce the risk of weight gain, while still providing optimal protein, calcium, and phosphorus for healthy development. Nutrients like Vitamin C and E help support immune health, while Omega-3 fatty acids (DHA) promote brain development and healthy vision. Enriched with prebiotics and highly digestible proteins, this food supports a balanced intestinal microbiota for optimal digestive health. The X-shaped kibble is designed for easy chewing as your kitten’s new teeth come in. As your sterilised kitten approaches 12 months, transition to ROYAL CANIN® Feline Health Nutrition Adult formula for continued nutritional support. At ROYAL CANIN®, we’re committed to creating a better world for cats and dogs. For more than 50 years, we’ve worked closely with breeders, vets, and pet experts, sharing specialist knowledge and scientific research to create a dedicated approach to individualised, precise nutritional solutions. All of our products undergo an extensive quality control process to guarantee the optimal quality of food. When your kitten eats ROYAL CANIN® Sterilised Kitten, they’re getting a complete and balanced diet.