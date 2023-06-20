ROYAL CANIN® Sterilised Kitten Dry Cat Food
Dry Food For Cat
Sizes available
2 kg
Within a few days of neutering, your kitten’s metabolism slows down – but they are likely to be as hungry as ever! Because your sterilised kitten’s activity levels are still on the up and up, they need a food that supports healthy growth without promoting unnecessary weight gain. ROYAL CANIN® Sterilised Kitten is specially formulated to meet the nutritional needs of sterilised kittens in the ""consolidation phase"" of their growth. This diet is suitable for sterilised kittens aged 6 to 12 months, as they undergo significant physical and behavioural changes. The formula contains moderate fat levels to help reduce the risk of weight gain, while still providing optimal protein, calcium, and phosphorus for healthy development. Nutrients like Vitamin C and E help support immune health, while Omega-3 fatty acids (DHA) promote brain development and healthy vision. Enriched with prebiotics and highly digestible proteins, this food supports a balanced intestinal microbiota for optimal digestive health. The X-shaped kibble is designed for easy chewing as your kitten’s new teeth come in. As your sterilised kitten approaches 12 months, transition to ROYAL CANIN® Feline Health Nutrition Adult formula for continued nutritional support. At ROYAL CANIN®, we’re committed to creating a better world for cats and dogs. For more than 50 years, we’ve worked closely with breeders, vets, and pet experts, sharing specialist knowledge and scientific research to create a dedicated approach to individualised, precise nutritional solutions. All of our products undergo an extensive quality control process to guarantee the optimal quality of food. When your kitten eats ROYAL CANIN® Sterilised Kitten, they’re getting a complete and balanced diet.
STRONG IMMUNE SYSTEM
Supports the development of the kitten’s healthy immune system with the inclusion of a scientifically proven complex, including Vitamins E and C.
GROWTH & WEIGHT CONTROL
After neutering the kitten’s energy needs change and the risk of becoming overweight increases. This formula contains a moderate level of fat to help limit weight gain, without compromising protein, calcium, and phosphorus intake for healthy growth.
MICROBIOME SUPPORT
Combination of prebiotics (MOS) & highly digestible proteins to help promote a healthy balance of intestinal microbiota for digestive health.
RECOMMENDED DAILY INTAKE & FEEDING DURATION FOR A KITTEN
KIBBLE ONLY
KITTEN’S WEIGHT AGE IN MONTHS GRAMS PER DAY
2.9 – 3.6kg 6 – 9 80 - 69
3.7 – 4kg 10 - 12 66 - 61
KIBBLE AND 1 X POUCH ROYAL CANIN® KITTEN STERILISED CHUNKS IN GRAVY
KITTEN’S WEIGHT AGE IN MONTHS GRAMS PER DAY
2.9 – 3.6kg 6 – 9 57 - 46
3.7 – 4kg 10 - 12 43 - 38