BabyCat Milk
Powder food for Cat
Sizes available
1 x 300g
BRAIN DEVELOPMENT
Enriched with DHA to support kitten's brain development
IMMUNE SYSTEM HEALTH
Supports the development of healthy immune system
MICROBIOME SUPPORT
Prebiotics & highly digestable proteins for digestive health
EASY TO RECONSTITUTE
The BABYCAT MILK formula dissolves completely, creating a totally homogeneous milk replacer
Nutritional additives: Vitamin A: 25000 IU, Vitamin D3: 1500 IU, Iron: 100 mg, Iodine: 4 mg, Copper: 15mg, Manganese: 80 mg, Zinc: 180 mg, Selenium: 0.43 mg.
Milk retentate, milk fat, refined palm oil (from sustainable sources), whey protein, refined soya oil, refined coprah oil, minerals, fructo-oligosaccharides (0.51%), fish oil (source of DHA), fungi oil.
