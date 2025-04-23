ROYAL CANIN® Babycat Milk is milk replacer formulated for kittens aged 0 to 2 months, from birth to weaning. For steady, harmonious growth, the composition of Babycat Milk is as close as possible to queen's milk. The kitten’s nervous system continues to develop after birth. DHA naturally present in maternal milk helps support the development of cognitive function. - Formulated with DHA to support the kitten’s brain development - Helps support the development of the kitten’s healthy immune system - Microbiome support to help promote a healthy balance of intestinal microbiota for digestive health - With its exclusive formula, Babycat Milk dissolves instantly creating a totally homogenous formula