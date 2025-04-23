PRODUCT DETAILS
ROYAL CANIN® Babycat Milk is milk replacer formulated for kittens aged 0 to 2 months, from birth to weaning. For steady, harmonious growth, the composition of Babycat Milk is as close as possible to queen's milk. The kitten’s nervous system continues to develop after birth. DHA naturally present in maternal milk helps support the development of cognitive function. - Formulated with DHA to support the kitten’s brain development - Helps support the development of the kitten’s healthy immune system - Microbiome support to help promote a healthy balance of intestinal microbiota for digestive health - With its exclusive formula, Babycat Milk dissolves instantly creating a totally homogenous formula
BENEFITS
IMMUNE SYSTEM HEALTH
Supports the development of the kitten’s healthy immune system.
MICROBIOME SUPPORT
Combination of prebiotics and highly digestible proteins to help promote a healthy balance of intestinal microbiota for digestive health. This formula is particularly suitable for the kitten’s immature digestive system to promote growth and healthy digestion with adapted content of lactose and without starch.
EASY TO RECONSTITUTE
The BABYCAT MILK formula dissolves completely, creating a totally homogeneous milk replacer. Nursing Kit included.
BRAIN DEVELOPMENT WITH DHA
Formulated with DHA an Omega-3 fatty acid to support the kitten’s brain development.
NUTRITIONAL INFORMATION
|Age
|Number of meals per day (each kitten)
|ml of reconstituted milk/kitten/meal
|Measuring spoon/kitten/meal
|Min
|Max
|Min
|Max
|Week 1
|7
|2
|4
|1/10
|1/5
|Week 2
|6
|5
|10
|3/10
|1/2
|Week 3
|5
|10
|15
|1/2
|4/5
|Week 4
|5
|10
|15
|1/2
|4/5
|Week 5
|4
|10
|15
|1/2
|4/5
|Week 6
|4
|10
|15
|1/2
|4/5