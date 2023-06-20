BabyCat Milk

BabyCat Milk

Powder food for Cat

Sizes available

1 x 300g

Find a local retailer

BRAIN DEVELOPMENT

Enriched with DHA to support kitten's brain development

IMMUNE SYSTEM HEALTH

Supports the development of healthy immune system

MICROBIOME SUPPORT

Prebiotics & highly digestable proteins for digestive health

EASY TO RECONSTITUTE

The BABYCAT MILK formula dissolves completely, creating a totally homogeneous milk replacer

PRODUCT DETAILS

product details accompanying image

Promoting pet health and wellbeing

Creating value for our entire ecosystem

Committed to become certified carbon neutral by 2025