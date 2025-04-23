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Babycat Milk
Babycat Milk
Babycat Milk
Babycat Milk
Babycat Milk
Babycat Milk
Babycat Milk
Babycat Milk
Babycat Milk
Babycat Milk
Babycat Milk
Babycat Milk
Babycat Milk
Babycat Milk
Babycat Milk
Babycat Milk
Babycat Milk

Babycat Milk

Milk replacer for Cat

ROYAL CANIN® Babycat Milk is milk replacer formulated for kittens aged 0 to 2 months, from birth to weaning.

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Sizes available

1 x 300 gg 300 x 1

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PRODUCT DETAILS

ROYAL CANIN® Babycat Milk is milk replacer formulated for kittens aged 0 to 2 months, from birth to weaning. For steady, harmonious growth, the composition of Babycat Milk is as close as possible to queen's milk. The kitten’s nervous system continues to develop after birth. DHA naturally present in maternal milk helps support the development of cognitive function. - Formulated with DHA to support the kitten’s brain development - Helps support the development of the kitten’s healthy immune system - Microbiome support to help promote a healthy balance of intestinal microbiota for digestive health - With its exclusive formula, Babycat Milk dissolves instantly creating a totally homogenous formula

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BENEFITS

IMMUNE SYSTEM HEALTH

Supports the development of the kitten’s healthy immune system.

MICROBIOME SUPPORT

Combination of prebiotics and highly digestible proteins to help promote a healthy balance of intestinal microbiota for digestive health. This formula is particularly suitable for the kitten’s immature digestive system to promote growth and healthy digestion with adapted content of lactose and without starch.

EASY TO RECONSTITUTE

The BABYCAT MILK formula dissolves completely, creating a totally homogeneous milk replacer. Nursing Kit included.

BRAIN DEVELOPMENT WITH DHA

Formulated with DHA an Omega-3 fatty acid to support the kitten’s brain development.

NUTRITIONAL INFORMATION