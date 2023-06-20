ROYAL CANIN® Sterilised Kitten Gravy Wet Cat Food

"Within a few days of neutering, your kitten’s metabolism slows down – but they are likely to be as hungry as ever! Because your sterilised kitten’s activity levels are still on the up and up, they need a food that supports healthy growth without encouraging unnecessary weight gain. ROYAL CANIN® Sterilised Kitten in Gravy is specially formulated to support the nutritional needs of sterilised kittens in the “consolidation phase” of their growth. This formula is suitable for sterilised kittens aged 6 to 12 months, as they undergo significant physical and behavioural changes. This tailored diet offers moist chunks in gravy that are perfectly sized, textured, and flavoured for growing kittens. With moderate fat content, it helps reduce the risk of weight gain while providing optimal protein, calcium, and phosphorus levels for healthy development. The formula also contains Vitamins C and E to support the development of your kitten’s immune system. ROYAL CANIN® Sterilised Kitten in Gravy satisfies even the most discerning feline palate. This wet food supports healthy hydration and is perfect for mixed feeding with ROYAL CANIN® Kitten Sterilised Dry. By the time your sterilised kitten reaches 12 months, they will need a diet adapted to their nutritional needs as an adult cat. At ROYAL CANIN®, we’re committed to creating a better world for cats and dogs. For more than 50 years, we’ve worked closely with breeders, vets, and pet experts, sharing specialist knowledge and scientific research to create a dedicated approach to individualised, precise nutritional solutions. All of our products undergo an extensive quality control process to guarantee the optimal quality of food. When your kitten eats ROYAL CANIN® Sterilised Kitten in Gravy, they’re getting a complete and balanced diet. "