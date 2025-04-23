Kitten Chunks in gravy

PRODUCT DETAILS
ROYAL CANIN® Kitten in Gravy is specially formulated to support the nutritional needs of kittens in the “consolidation phase” of their growth. This formula is suitable for 4 to 12-month-old kittens as they undergo a period of significant physical and behavioural changes. - Formulated with an adapted texture and aroma for growing kittens - Helps support the development of your kitten’s healthy immune system with the inclusion of nutrients such as Vitamins E & C Giving your kitten the best start in life all begins with the right nutrition. Providing it with the essential nutrients it needs will properly support your kitten's development and growth.
BENEFITS
SOFT TEXTURE FOR BABY TEETH
Adapted size, texture and aroma for growing kittens
STRONG IMMUNE SYSTEM
Helps support the development of the kitten’s healthy immune system with the inclusion of nutrients such as vitamins E and C.
BRAIN DEVELOPMENT
Enriched with an omega-3 fatty acid (DHA) to support the kitten’s brain development and promote healthy vision.
NUTRITIONAL INFORMATION
|Kitten's age (months)
|<1,5
|1,5
|2
|3
|4
|5
|6
|7
|8
|9
|10
|11
|12
|Kitten's weight (kg)
|Use BABY CAT MOUSSE until 1.5 month
|0.6 - 0.9
|0.8 - 1.2
|1.4 - 2.1
|1.8 - 2.75
|2.1 - 3
|2.4 - 3.9
|2.4 - 3.9
|2.7 - 4
|2.9 - 5
|2.9 - 5
|2.9 - 5
|2.9 - 5
|Rationing (pouch/day)
|Use BABY CAT MOUSSE until 1.5 month
|2
|2.5
|3
|3
|3
|3
|3
|3
|2.5
|2.5
|2.5
|2.5
|Kitten's age (months)
|<1,5
|1.5
|2
|3
|4
|5
|6
|7
|8
|9
|10
|11
|12
|Kitten's weight (kg)
|Use BABY CAT MOUSSE until 1.5 month
|0.6 - 0.9
|0.8 - 1.2
|1.4 - 2.1
|1.8 - 2.75
|2.1 - 3
|2.4 - 3.9
|2.4 - 3.9
|2.7 - 4
|2.9 - 5
|2.9 - 5
|2.9 - 5
|2.9 - 5
|Rationing (grams/day)
|Use BABY CAT MOUSSE until 1.5 month
|1 pouch + 17g
|1 pouch + 27g
|1 pouch + 40g
|1 pouch + 45g
|1 pouch + 48g
|1 pouch + 46g
|1 pouch + 43g
|1 pouch + 40g
|1 pouch + 37g
|1 pouch + 34g
|1 pouch + 31g
|1 pouch + 30g