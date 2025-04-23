Kitten Chunks in gravy

ROYAL CANIN® Kitten in Gravy is specially formulated to support the nutritional needs of kittens in the “consolidation phase” of their growth. This formula is suitable for 4 to 12-month-old kittens as they undergo a period of significant physical and behavioural changes. - Formulated with an adapted texture and aroma for growing kittens - Helps support the development of your kitten’s healthy immune system with the inclusion of nutrients such as Vitamins E & C Giving your kitten the best start in life all begins with the right nutrition. Providing it with the essential nutrients it needs will properly support your kitten's development and growth.