Kitten Chunks in gravy
Wet food for Cat
Complete feed for cats - Specially for 2nd age kittens up to 12 months old (thin slices in gravy)
Sizes available
12 x 85g
SOFT TEXTURE FOR BABY TEETH
Adapted size, texture and aroma for growing kittens
STRONG IMMUNE SYSTEM
Helps support the development of the kitten’s healthy immune system with the inclusion of nutrients such as vitamins E and C.
BRAIN DEVELOPMENT
Enriched with an omega-3 fatty acid (DHA) to support the kitten’s brain development and promote healthy vision.
ADDITIVES (per kg): Nutritional additives: Vitamin D3: 220 IU, Iron: 4 mg, Iodine: 0.4 mg, Copper: 3.1 mg, Manganese: 1.1 mg, Zinc: 11 mg.
ANALYTICAL CONSTITUANTS: Protein: 12.0%, Fat content: 4.0%, Crude ash: 1.7%, Crude fibres: 0.7%, Moisture: 78.2%, Vitamin E: 110 mg/kg, Vitamin C: 45 mg/kg, Omega-3 fatty acids (DHA): 0.047%.
COMPOSITION : meat and animal derivatives, vegetable protein extracts, cereals, derivatives of vegetable origin, minerals, oils and fats, yeasts.
|Kitten's age (months)
|<1,5
|1,5
|2
|3
|4
|5
|6
|7
|8
|9
|10
|11
|12
|Kitten's weight (kg)
|Use BABY CAT MOUSSE until 1.5 month
|0.6 - 0.9
|0.8 - 1.2
|1.4 - 2.1
|1.8 - 2.75
|2.1 - 3
|2.4 - 3.9
|2.4 - 3.9
|2.7 - 4
|2.9 - 5
|2.9 - 5
|2.9 - 5
|2.9 - 5
|Rationing (pouch/day)
|Use BABY CAT MOUSSE until 1.5 month
|2
|2.5
|3
|3
|3
|3
|3
|3
|2.5
|2.5
|2.5
|2.5
PRODUCT DETAILS
ROYAL CANIN® Kitten in Gravy is specially formulated to support the nutritional needs of kittens in the “consolidation phase” of their growth. This formula is suitable for 4 to 12-month-old kittens as they undergo a period of significant physical and behavioural changes.