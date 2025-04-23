HomeCatsProductsRetail ProductsKitten Chunks in gravy
Kitten Chunks in gravy
Kitten Chunks in gravy
Kitten Chunks in gravy
Kitten Chunks in gravy
Kitten Chunks in gravy
Kitten Chunks in gravy
Kitten Chunks in gravy
Kitten Chunks in gravy
Kitten Chunks in gravy
Kitten Chunks in gravy
Kitten Chunks in gravy
Kitten Chunks in gravy
Kitten Chunks in gravy
Kitten Chunks in gravy
Kitten Chunks in gravy
Kitten Chunks in gravy
Kitten Chunks in gravy

Kitten Chunks in gravy

Wet Food For Cat

ROYAL CANIN® Kitten Gravy wet is formulated for indoor kittens from 4 to 12 months old.

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Sizes available

12 x 85 gg 85 x 12

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PRODUCT DETAILS

ROYAL CANIN® Kitten in Gravy is specially formulated to support the nutritional needs of kittens in the “consolidation phase” of their growth. This formula is suitable for 4 to 12-month-old kittens as they undergo a period of significant physical and behavioural changes. - Formulated with an adapted texture and aroma for growing kittens - Helps support the development of your kitten’s healthy immune system with the inclusion of nutrients such as Vitamins E & C Giving your kitten the best start in life all begins with the right nutrition. Providing it with the essential nutrients it needs will properly support your kitten's development and growth.

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BENEFITS

SOFT TEXTURE FOR BABY TEETH

Adapted size, texture and aroma for growing kittens

STRONG IMMUNE SYSTEM

Helps support the development of the kitten’s healthy immune system with the inclusion of nutrients such as vitamins E and C.

BRAIN DEVELOPMENT

Enriched with an omega-3 fatty acid (DHA) to support the kitten’s brain development and promote healthy vision.

NUTRITIONAL INFORMATION