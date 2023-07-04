All you need to know about the breed



If there’s one breed that embodies the moniker “curious cat,” it’s the Bengal. There’s a confidence within them, a desire to go out and explore their domestic surroundings, and with such a brilliant animal in your midst, it’s easy to let the adventure begin. Bengals have a fearlessness that’s fascinating to watch, and they don’t mind the audience.



Another great thing about having a Bengal cat around? Their fabulously unique rosette-shaped coat. The Bengal is the only breed that’s adorned with these uncommon graphics. The Snow Bengal is another variation of the breed, which is exceptional coloration that’s mostly white. It’s a recessive color point gene that makes for the white or light brown pattern, a very unique motif indeed.



The fur of the Bengal breed can also be marbled or speckled, with its plush thickness another signature trait. Whatever the form, it’s incredible to behold.



If you value having a cat with off-the-charts energy, this is your breed. In fact, the Bengal is known to be kitten-ish even into their senior years. The unique crossbreeding of a domestic cat with one that calls the jungle home isn’t lost on this feline. They are unusually agile and athletic, and very strong yet graceful. For the highly desirable Bengal, words like magnificent, wondrous and striking definitely apply.



The Bengal is known oddly enough for being very drawn to water, sometimes coming into the shower with family members or gazing upon water being run for cooking, bathing, brushing teeth or even the mere washing of hands.