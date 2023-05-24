Munchkin

The Munchkin is widely known for their unique, short-legged stature, but their playful, adaptable nature is what has won the hearts of their admirers.
Munchkin adult black and white

About the Munchkin

These sociable cats are extremely playful and love to run, chase and play with toys. They love company, including children, dogs and other pets.

They may not jump from the floor to the top of the bookcase in a single bound, but they will show off their jumping prowess and intelligence as they find a path that takes them there in smaller steps.

Source: key facts and characteristics sourced from World Cat Congress (WCC)

Breed specifics

Country: United States

Coat: Short coat

Size category: Medium

Avg life expectancy: 12-14 years

Playful / Sociable / Friendly

Key facts

  • Needs moderate grooming
  • Patient with children and other animals
Sacred Birman kitten sitting down in black and white

A healthy start to life

Kittenhood is a time of huge physical and behavioural change, and a steep learning curve for new owners. Find out how you can provide your kitten with the best start in life so they develop into strong, healthy cats.

Learn more
Siberian adult sitting in black and white on a white background

Health advice for your cat

Get advice and information on how to provide the best care for your cat at every stage of life.

Learn more

Like & share this page