In the first few weeks of its life, your kitten will exclusively feed on milk from its mother. But after that, it’s important to introduce your kitten to a nutritionally-appropriate food that will support its growth in that crucial first year.

What does my kitten need from its first food?

Your kitten will be growing rapidly in the first few months, and although growth slows after this time, it will still need the right nutrition to support the development of healthy organs, muscles and skeleton.

A precisely-formulated food makes sure your kitten has the exact nutrients it needs in the right amounts to provide the protein, vitamins, minerals and other elements which are essential to support healthy development.

As well as satisfying your kitten’s unique nutritional requirements, their first food should be suitable for their young digestive system and teeth. For cats, smell and texture of food is a bigger deciding factor than taste, but as kittens retain their milk teeth until four months old, it’s important you select one with an appropriately-sized kibble so it’s easy to chew. It is beneficial to introduce your kitten to wet food as it can have health benefits and may be difficult to introduce later in life.

From birth to four months, your kitten goes through an intense growth spurt that helps to build a strong skeleton and muscle mass. For this, they need protein and other key nutrients from their diet, such as antioxidants for immune system support.

Between four and 12 months, their growth slows but your kitten will still have a high energy requirement as they begin to explore their surroundings while their body continues to grow and they develop muscle mass. However, their digestive system is still maturing, so choose an energy-dense, highly digestible food which gives them everything they need.