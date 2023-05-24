Give your kitten the best start in life

Royal Canin has developed a range of cat food formulas to support your kitten's growth and development.

Featured dry & wet products

Kitten

Kitten

Mother & Babycat

Mother & Babycat

Mother & Babycat

Mother & Babycat

Kitten Loaf

Kitten Loaf

Where to buy

Looking to buy premium food for your cat? Use our finder tool to find the nearest Royal Canin stockist near you.

Find stockist

@strictlysal

" Cosmo loved the biscuits. He was able to finish a large serving of the biscuits well with the day so would have to space of the serving. He is growing very quickly into a big handsome cat and I can tell how healthy and energetic he is, also knowing he is eating the best of foods possible. Being a first time fur mum it puts me at ease".

Nutritionally support growth & development in kittens

Kitten nutrition is designed specifically to provide maximum support during the first weeks of life, but cats' needs change as they grow older. At four to five weeks of age kittens can be given solid food. After the second set of teeth has come through, the nutrients essential to a kitten's growth remain the same until one year old.

kittens

Feeding kittens

Follow the guidelines recommended on the packaging of your cat food for feeding your kitten. Avoid feeding your kitten anything other than kitten food, and make sure there is always fresh water available.

Kitten food should also contain all the vitamins and minerals needed for proper skeletal development, as well as antioxidants capable of supporting natural defenses and EPA and DHA for proper central nervous system development.

Read more about kittens

Adult cat lying down indoors on top of a cat tree.

​Your guide to buying a kitten

Adult cat lying down indoors and being stroked by a child

Educating children on how to care for a cat

Kitten cats walking outdoors in long grass.

5 key milestones in your kitten's growth

Kitten Sacred Birman sitting indoors eating from a white bowl.

Kitten feeding guide by development stage

Adult cat sitting down drinking from a white bowl.

Kitten nutrition explained

Adult cat sitting outdoors in long grass.

When does my kitten become a cat?

Kitten lying on a table being examined by a vet

Cat immunodeficiency virus

Adult cat lying down on owners knee while being groomed with a red brush.

Hygiene and grooming tips for your kitten

Switching your kitten to an adult diet

A perfect start to life

Learn how to take care of your kitten's health during the vulnerable first weeks and months of life.

Learn more