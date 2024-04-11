The statistics for recovering a missing cat are sadly significantly lower than that for dogs. So if the unthinkable happens, and your cat escapes or gets lost, you can increase the chance they will return home safely with an ID tag or microchip.

Cats with contact information tags, or microchips—or both—are more likely to be reunited with their owners than those without.

Many countries have legal requirements for cat ID tags or identification.

There is, however, pushback from cat owners about ID tags and microchips. Pet owners with indoor cats might think their cat doesn’t need a collar and an ID tag since they never go outside. Of course, any kitten or cat could slip through an open door or window or end up outside.