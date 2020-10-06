Keeping your dog entertained during a coronavirus lockdown

A DIY dog agility course that challenges them to jump, crawl and weave through various household obstacles will be fun and mentally stimulating for your dog. Even something simple like playing a game of frisbee in the garden can be extremely rewarding. Make sure any potential hazards are removed before setting up a course, control the length and intensity of the sessions and always provide access to clean water to avoid pet exhaustion.

Play a scent game

Rotate their toys

Give them alone time too

Stay active

A dog’s nose plays a fundamental role in their understanding of the world. They constantly use their sense of smell to gather up information about their surroundings and assess their food.Nose work games play upon this by teaching dogs to show or tell you what they smell – which is incredibly stimulating for them. The simplest scent games for dogs involve scattering their food and encouraging them to forage around for it. You can play these games indoors on a hard, wipeable floor surface or outside in your yard or garden.More complex activities may involve searching for hidden toys or concealing treats within paper bags or boxes and directing them to choose the right one. Make sure your dog does not ingest any of the objects used to hide treats.A popular brain game for dogs is to take a muffin tin, put some treats in a few of the tin holes, and then place a tennis ball on top of each hole. The dog then moves the balls to solve the puzzle and find the treats within. Always remember any treats must be taken from your pets daily feeding ration to help prevent excess calorie intake.Even the best dog puzzle toys become less exciting over time, so try to swap them out frequently to keep your dog entertained. Even old toys will seem like new after a few days away.Keeping your dog active and mentally stimulated is important, but they may also need time for themselves. If they’re not accustomed to you being at home all of the time, they may now require extra space away from you.Your dog may take itself off to another room or become irritable when you’re near. Signs to watch out for are yawning, licking their lips, turning away, or growling.If your dog displays these behaviours let them come to you for petting. We’d also suggest talking to your veterinarian in case there’s another underlying cause.Depending upon where you live, you may find there are coronavirus lockdown restrictions regarding where, how and when you walk your dog. We understand this can be difficult, but if possible, try to schedule set times for your outdoor activities and maintain a recognisable routine for your dog.Every walk should be interesting, so allow your dog time to sniff around and find safe places where they can wander and run freely. This will help to keep their walks both physically and mentally stimulating. During the pandemic, you may want to restrain yourself from petting other dogs and the same for your dog being pet by others.Whatever games, training, or activities you play with your dog, remember to supervise them at all times and stay positive. If you feel they’d benefit from more help, make sure you seek the advice of your veterinarian.