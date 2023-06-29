Your adult dog
Did you know tailored nutrition can help prevent common health conditions in adult pets? Feeding your pet a tailored high quality diet can help to prevent obesity, support joints, eliminate bad breath, and improve pets with sensitive skin and digestive issues. Your veterinarian can help you determine the optimal nutrition for your adult dog.
Did you know?
80% of dogs show oral disease by the time they are 3 years old.
Weight management
In Australia, 1 in 2 dogs are considered overweight or obese. A healthy weight for your dog means better quality of life and reduced risk of many illnesses associated with obesity. Nutrition is key to ensuring your dog has the right amount of calories per day. If your pet struggles with keeping the excess weight off, please speak to your veterinarian for the best diet to help.
Dental care
Oral hygiene is an important factor in a dogs overall health and can extend your dog’s life up to four years if actively maintained. Despite our best efforts, dogs can develop dental disease as it only takes plaque 8 hours to accumulate on the tooth surface! If the plaque isn’t removed (as we do when we brush our own teeth), it progresses to form tartar and bacteria can extend below the gumline to affect the tooth root. Common signs of dental disease include bad breath, painful mouth, difficulty eating or reduced appetite, teeth loss, pawing and rubbing of the mouth, bleeding gums, yellow-brown tartar build up on teeth and drooling. Regular check ups of your dog’s teeth by the veterinarian.
Urinary care
Urinary problems are common and can affect dogs at any time in their life. The nature of the urinary tract issue is closely associated with breed or genetic predispositions, lifestyle and factors like bacterial infection. Your dog’s diet plays an important role in maintaining urinary health, and can be tailored to help prevent potential problems. Visit your vet to find out what nutrition your dog needs.
Skin care
Your dog’s skin is the largest organ in their body and plays many vital roles in protecting them from external damage, allergens in the environment and maintaining their body temperature, to name a few! Skin sensitivities and allergies are common in dogs, with 1 in 10 dogs in New Zealand genetically predisposed to environmental allergies. Optimal nutrition can help improve the skin as a barrier, and ensure it is functioning effectively. Talk to your vet about nutrition options for your dog’s skin condition.