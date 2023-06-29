Dog's nutrition for life
A dog’s nutritional needs change throughout its life. A dog’s life stage or age is one of the most important considerations when choosing your dog’s food. Certain stages in your dog’s life, such as growth when they are a puppy, call for more specific amounts of key nutrients for optimum health. Royal Canin provides tailored nutritional solutions for your dog at every stage of their life, from puppyhood through to their senior years. Discover how life stage can have an impact on their nutritional requirements.
Speak to your vet
Book an appointment with your veterinarian today to ensure your pet is receiving the appropriate nutrition for their life stage.
Puppies
Did you know during their ﬁrst few months of life, your puppy will go through an amazing transformation? Their tiny bones must grow and strengthen to be four times stronger than concrete! When puppies get the right high quality nutrition, it sets them up for a strong and healthy start to life. Puppies have very specific nutritional needs that are different from adult or senior dogs to support their growth and development. Find out more here.
Neutered dogs
While there are lots of benefits that come from neutering (desexing) to both your pets health and behavior, did you know that desexing your dog can make them more susceptible to becoming overweight? Making adjustments to their diet can help to prevent excess weight gain after neutering. Discover how the right nutrition can help.
Adult dogs
Nutrition is fundamental to the health and wellbeing of cats and dogs, in the same way that it is for humans. Did you know feeding your dog a tailored high quality diet can help to prevent obesity, support joints, eliminate bad breath, and help improve dogs with sensitive skin and digestive issues? Precise nutrition for your pet is key to preventative health and wellbeing. Find out more here.
Senior dogs
Ageing in itself, is not a disease, but there are some ways we can help our older friends maintain their health and wellbeing in their senior years. Did you know senior dogs experience a decrease in lean muscle mass as they age and feeding them a mature diet may help? Ageing is an individual experience with every senior dog having unique, specific nutritional needs. Your veterinarian can help you determine the optimal nutrition for your ageing pet.