Ageing dogs have different nutritional needs to puppies, and even adult dogs. Senior diets are formulated to help prevent age related loss of muscle mass as they include specific amino acids such as leucine, and adequate amounts of highly digestible protein. Senior diets generally have adjusted calories – in some cases, they may have fewer calories to help prevent obesity in less active pets, and in other instances, may have increased calories to help support senior pets with reduced appetites. As every senior pet is unique, speak to your veterinarian about the most appropriate diet for your dog.