Tailored nutrition for medium dogs
Dog food for medium sized dogs (dogs 11 – 25 kg).
Medium products
11 to 25 kg
Medium dog nutrition
Medium-sized dogs are known for their high energy levels. It is essential for medium-sized dogs to eat a balanced diet to maintain a healthy weight, glossy coat and strong bones.
ROYAL CANIN® Medium dog food helps maintain natural defenses and sustain energy levels of a variety of medium-sized dogs that weigh 11-25 kg.
A lifetime of health
Expert advice on how to provide the best care for your dog at every stage of life.