Skin and coat care for dogs

This smart nutritional formula feeds your dog's skin and coat from the inside, so your dog will look better, but more importantly, feel great too.

A shinier coat in just 28 day

Our coat care range has been specifically proven to give a shinier coat in just 28 days. The research was undertaken at the Royal Canin kennels in France as well as in-home studies.

The nutrition of skin and coat care

This formula is crafted to support your dog's overall health as well as their coat. It's enriched with the essential fatty acids Omega 3 and 6 amino acids, which nourish both the skin and the coat. The kibble formula is also high in GLA-rich borage oil, which gives extra nourishment to the skin and hair. While tyrosine & phenylalanine are melanin precursors that work to intensify the colour of your dog's coat.

Coat Care

The Coat Care Range nurtures a full and vigorous coat, giving your dog the gift of looks, but more importantly, the gift of health. Our wet food range is nutritionally complete and a perfect complement to our dry kibbles. By mixing wet and dry you add variety and texture to their diet.

Mixed feeding

Coat care tips

A few hints and tips to help keep your dog's coat in good health.
Brushing

Brushing your dog removes skin-irritating dust and dirt from their coat and helps them moult smoothly. Long-haired dogs usually need brushing every day, and it's especially important to remove dead hairs and detangle their coat. If your dog has a short coat, occasional brushing is probably enough.

Grooming

Different types of dogs have different types of coats. Therefore it's important that you use grooming products and shampoo suitable for your dog's coat type. Your vet or groomer will be able to offer advice.

Dermatology

If your dog's having issues with their coat, it's important to check your dog's skin. Excessive scaling, dryness, red marks, redness around scratches, and of course parasites are your cue to call the vet.

