Skin and coat care for dogs
A shinier coat in just 28 day
The nutrition of skin and coat care
Coat Care
Coat care tips
Brushing
Brushing your dog removes skin-irritating dust and dirt from their coat and helps them moult smoothly. Long-haired dogs usually need brushing every day, and it's especially important to remove dead hairs and detangle their coat. If your dog has a short coat, occasional brushing is probably enough.
Grooming
Different types of dogs have different types of coats. Therefore it's important that you use grooming products and shampoo suitable for your dog's coat type. Your vet or groomer will be able to offer advice.
Dermatology
If your dog's having issues with their coat, it's important to check your dog's skin. Excessive scaling, dryness, red marks, redness around scratches, and of course parasites are your cue to call the vet.