This formula is crafted to support your dog's overall health as well as their coat. It's enriched with the essential fatty acids Omega 3 and 6 amino acids, which nourish both the skin and the coat. The kibble formula is also high in GLA-rich borage oil, which gives extra nourishment to the skin and hair. While tyrosine & phenylalanine are melanin precursors that work to intensify the colour of your dog's coat.

