How to better understand your dog and their emotions

The bond between a dog and their human is like no other. Read on to understand the difference between canine affection and canine distress, and how to understand what your dog is feeling.

Do dogs show affection to humans?

If we are making a direct comparison with cats, we can see that dogs show human-like signs of affection more clearly. A friendly tail wag when you walk in the door from work or an excited jump when you pull out their favourite toy.

The bond between a dog and their human(s) has had a long time to develop. Archaeologists have found evidence that suggests humans started domesticating dogs over 30,000 years ago. Today, there is a wealth of scientific data available, which confirms that dogs are capable of having feelings for their owners.  

In fact, dogs can experience joy, fear, surprise, contentment and disgust, which also means that dogs can get sad. As a responsible pet owner, it is crucial that you understand the cues your dog communicates. On the flip side, can dogs sense emotions in humans.

Back in 2014, researchers at Emory University in the United States studied awake, trained dog brain activity. Results showed that the part of their brains that registers positive experiences had the strongest reaction when presented with the scent of their human family members. A similar study was carried out in Budapest but focused on sound instead of scent. Dogs were found to understand emotion in human voices.

More data that suggests empathy in dogs came from a 2015 Japan study, where humans and dogs spent time looking into each other's eyes. In doing so, researchers observed that a higher level of oxytocin—more commonly known as the ‘love hormone’—were found in dogs, suggesting a bond similar to the one between parents and their children.

How do dogs show affection to their owners?

There’s no doubt when a pet owner loves their dog: every belly rub, every 5 a.m. walk to do their business and every furry snuggle fills the heart with joy. But what are the signs that your dog is devoted to you right back?

Tail wagging

Dogs tend to start wagging their tails at three to four weeks, depending on the breed. It’s an important communication tool for them. Tail wagging by a dog can have both positive and negative meaning. The contented tail wag can range from an energetic wiggle to a full-on body shake.

Licking

Puppies and dogs can lick you as a way to show their contentment—and also, to demand your attention. Perhaps they want a cuddle or some playtime with you.

Following

This is most likely to happen after you and your dog have been separated for a few hours. It may be a simple greeting as you walk in the front door or they may follow you around for a short while.

Making eye contact

Holding eye contact can be intense, whether it’s human to human, dog to dog, or human to dog. So, if your dog holds eye contact with you—with a gentle expression in their eyes—it’s a sign that your puppy is bonding with you.

Leaning

When a dog chooses to lean their weight on you, or sit on you, it is their way of showing that they want to be close to you. Make sure that your puppy or dog takes the lead on this: it should always be them that comes to you and not the other way around.

Tilting their head

When a dog tilts their head, it means they are focused on you. They’re listening to your tone of voice or reading your facial expression in an attempt to bond with you.

As a responsible pet owner, understanding canine behaviour also means understanding signs of distress that your dog may be trying to communicate to you.

Common misconceptions about dogs and their behaviour

If you’re a first-time dog owner, observation of your dog is going to be crucial—it will help you to interpret your dog’s body language and therefore, distinguish signs of contentment versus signs of distress.

Being in observation mode doesn’t mean that you have to be in a permanent state of anxiety, which your dog can feel. They have the capacity to read facial expressions and intonation. So, what are some common misunderstandings about puppies and dogs that you need to know?

 

How to build a strong bond with your dog

If you want to know how to build a better relationship with your dog, you sound like a great pet owner. The good news is that experts agree on some easy-to-follow directions.

Spend time with them

Spending quality time with your new canine companion is a must. That might be playtime with your dog, a gentle hike or forest walk, or simply cuddling your puppy at home on a rainy day. No big gestures or budget required.

A common question is how to play with your puppy without encouraging biting? Interactive games, such as tug toys, are a handy solution. Always keep one on hand, so that if your dog or puppy starts nipping at your hand, you can redirect them to the toy.

Give your dog praise

During interactions with your dog, rewarding good behaviour will be motivational for them. In fact, the science suggests  that some dogs respond even better to praise than to edible treats. Praise can be a reward for good behaviour at home or giving your dog a head rub when they go to the toilet outside.

Take time to train

Don’t limit your puppy when it comes to their education. Revisit daily commands to give your dog some attention and encourage them to learn new skills. Once they master obedience, why not teach them new tricks? These are all great opportunities for you to know your dog better and successfully interpret their body language.

Providing your puppy or dog with the right level of care, love and satisfaction is the recipe for a strong bond, without them being overly needy or anxious about spending time without you.

