Start by getting your dog to sit using a hand gesture and saying the word "Sit." Put your hand in front of you, palm forward, as you say “Stay.”

Wait a couple of seconds, then reward your dog for their good behavior. Now repeat the exercise. Ask your dog to "Sit" but this time step back with the palm of your hand facing your dog and give the “Stay” command. Wait for 3 seconds then step forward and reward your dog.

Repeat these steps gradually increasing how far you step back, giving your dog a reward every time they stay. Don't forget to "release" your dog at the end of every exercise by encouraging them to get up again. You’ll find that you’ll get better results with frequent sessions of several minutes.