Socialisation Phase

This represents a period of intense growth. As puppies become more social and energetic, they need higher levels of nutrients and more calories. This generally occurs at 4 weeks, where puppies begin to wean from their mother, consuming a mixed diet of milk and the introduced solid food. ROYAL CANIN® Starter Mother & Babydog rehydratable kibble and ROYAL CANIN® BabyDog Mousse are both designed to be a puppy’s first experience of solid food. They are energy-dense and full of the nutrients they need for all that exploring and socialisation. They are also both a softer texture that your puppy can manage as their first teeth erupt.

At around two months of age, your puppy will need a visit to the veterinarian for their puppy vaccinations - this will help your puppy build its own immunity as the maternal antibodies continue to wane. This is a good time to transition from ROYAL CANIN® Starter Mother & Babydog to ROYAL CANIN® Puppy – this diet is rich in beta carotene and beta glucans that help to support your puppy’s developing immune system.

This is also the period when puppies begin to move away from their mother and into new homes. It’s important to ensure the diet remains the same, to avoid any tummy upsets and help support their immune system during this period of change.