All you need to know about the breed



With a permanent canine-smiley expression, the Japanese Spitz is here to make your life more fun. Their comedic temperament is coupled with an elegant appearance that often makes them the centre of attention - and the Japanese Spitz is a-ok with that.

Originally bred to be an adorable companion, the Japanese Spitz has evolved to be smart, speedy and brave, while remaining an all-round great family dog. They make wonderful playmates for young children, once the training is out of the way, but may find older kids a little too boisterous for their compact frame. Speaking of size, the Japanese Spitz adapts well to apartment life but they will be just as content in the countryside - this canine aims to please his humans above all else and shows unwavering loyalty to them.

A day in the life of a modern-day Japanese Spitz involves a walk or run with their family, followed by play time and cuddles. Easy to train and groom, the Japanese Spitz would make a great companion for first time pet owners, people living alone, and families with children. If you can handle a big canine temperament in a diminutive frame, you’ll gain a charming companion with a Japanese Spitz.