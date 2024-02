Protecting their very delicate jaws. Chihuahuas have a strong predisposition to accumulating dental tartar. By reducing tartar formation on the teeth, which is responsible for dental plaque, kibble containing calcium chelators plays an essential role and helps combat oral disorders. The size and shape of the kibble should be very small and adapted to the miniature jaw of Chihuahuas in order to avoid problems with picking up food. This may also stimulate their fussy appetite.