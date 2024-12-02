Small dog breeds offer a world of possibilities and much joy and companionship for any human who welcomes them into their home. As with any dog, they also come with health concerns and other factors, so you must understand all aspects before bringing one home. Although they may be great for some families, you need to ensure young children know how to interact with your dog correctly and that you train your dog. And if you have a toddler, you may want to avoid a toy-sized breed like a Toy Poodle or Yorkie to avoid any possible mishaps. Whichever breed you choose, do research to ensure you find one that fits your home, and you'll have years of love and loyalty.