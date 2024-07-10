Basenji
Basenjis don’t bark, but instead emit a very distinctive type of yodel.
About the Basenji
Basenjis are lightly built and fine-boned dogs with long legs, always well balanced, lively and intelligent.
Although relatively independent and aloof with strangers, the Basenji is known to be affectionate with their family. These remarkably clean dogs are active and graceful in motion, where they exhibit long, smooth strides.Source: key facts and characteristics sourced from Fédération Cynologique Internationale (FCI)
Breed specifics
Country: Congo
Size category: Medium
Avg life expectancy: 12-16 years
Intelligent / Independent / Loving / Alert / Reserved
Key facts
Needs a lot of exercise
Needs a lot of training
Requires minimal grooming
