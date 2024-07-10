These very endearing dogs, who wear such a serious expression, are known for their intelligence, their observant nature and their calm disposition. Their comical personality and curious nature make them well-loved family dogs.

Whether it’s curled up at home or out and about, the Bolognese is a devoted dog who loves nothing more than being around their human family.

Source: key facts and characteristics sourced from Fédération Cynologique Internationale (FCI)