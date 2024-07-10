Australian Terrier
About the Australian Terrier
Essentially working dogs, Australian Terriers are also loyal and even-tempered enough to be excellent companions. These sturdy, low-set dogs are longer than they are high.
Lively, active and well built, they very much exhibit the terrier temperament. Their harsh, untrimmed coat forms a clear ruff around the neck, extending to the breastbone. The long, strong head contributes to a hardy, rugged appearance.Source: key facts and characteristics sourced from Fédération Cynologique Internationale (FCI)
Breed specifics
Size category: Small
Avg life expectancy: 12-15 years
Loyal / Even-tempered
Key facts
Requires moderate grooming
Makes a great family dog
