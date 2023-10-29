Puppy routine 2 months to adulthood
1. Introduce them gradually to their new family
Your puppy has left the security of their mother and litter mates for the first time. To help them feel safe as they build their confidence, use the first few days to introduce them slowly and gradually to their new home and foster family. Once they have acclimatised to their new environment and have been fully vaccinated, (your vet is the best person to tell you when this can be done), you can keep socialising your puppy by taking them outside your home to discover new places, new pets and new people.
2. Get the perfect puppy essentials
Caring for a puppy is a job and you need to be prepared for a new puppy. The essential toolkit includes two or three bowls in stainless-steel for safe eating and drinking, a collar, a leash for walks, a bed and/or a crate to rest, a grooming kit, toys and, of course, your puppy’s first diet!
3. Feed their growing needs
During this intense growth period, choosing the right food, based on their size and breed, is crucial to fulfil your puppy’s specific needs. ROYAL CANIN® Puppy formula is ideal to help support their brain development, digestive health, immune system and it’s the perfect size kibble for their tiny jaw. It’s also a good idea to enhance their experience by introducing mixed feeding with ROYAL CANIN® Puppy Chunks in Gravy – always in a separate bowl.
4. Keep an eye on the scale
When it comes to how much to feed your puppy, follow the directions on the packaging or your vet’s recommendation. Growth is a critical phase and overfeeding can cause obesity which can lead to other health conditions in the long term. Make sure that they eat properly and that they’re not underfed, or your puppy won’t have enough of what they need to develop to their full potential. Weigh your puppy regularly to make sure their growth is on the right track — the healthy one. If you use treats to train your puppy, taking some kibbles out of their daily portion is the best way to go.
5. Take them out for daily walks
Puppies need a lot of short walks for exercise, to continue developing their sense of smell and to simply feel well. It’s also useful to get them used to the lead, which will become handy as they grow bigger and stronger. When you return from your walks, check your puppy for parasites or scratches and contact your vet if you notice anything unusual.
6. Start training
Puppies need to be introduced to training. It’s a rewarding and exciting part of the job seeing them learning new things every day. It’s important that you’re gentle with your puppy as you train them. A lot of positive reinforcement, a good dose of patience, maybe some treats (some kibbles taken out of their daily portion), and a lot of consistency can do wonders in a very short period! You can also consider enrolling them in a puppy school.
