Royal Canin announces senior appointments to UK and Ireland leadership team

Royal Canin UK and Ireland, the largest pet food company in the tailored health nutrition sector, has announced three senior appointments to its leadership team with immediate effect.



Greg Pitts has been appointed to the role of Pet Professional Director, following nearly 3 years as Pet Speciality Retail Director within the Royal Canin leadership team.



In his new role, Greg will lead the specialist function designed to support veterinarians, pet charities and breeders through its more than 750 tailored products and services. The Pet Professional team also oversees many of Royal Canin’s unique partnerships, including Guide Dogs UK, Medical Detection Dogs, and the Kennel Club UK. Greg offers cross functional expertise built from across the FMCG & Pharmaceutical sector across category, sales, and marketing leadership roles with companies such as Danone and Pfizer.



Matt Mullen has been appointed as Pet Speciality Retail Director from Mars Petcare, where he held senior category and customer director roles. Prior to joining Mars, Matt spent nearly a decade at Nestlé in cross functional roles. Matt will lead the sales, marketing and category and insights teams within the Pet Speciality Retail function, furthering our vision to make a better world for Pets by delivering best in class retail experiences for pet owners and unlocking exceptional mutual value in partnership with key retail partners.



Additionally, Andreia Cucu has been appointed as Director of Corporate Affairs, taking over responsibility as Miriam Zabiega moves into a role within the global Mars Petcare business.



Andreia has a wealth of experience in corporate affairs mostly in health care businesses, including GSK and Haleon, with the most recent role as Head of Corporate Affairs Northern Europe for Haleon. She will lead the UK and Ireland Corporate Affairs function across its internal, external and scientific communications functions, as well as regulatory affairs and consumer care, bringing her unique health affairs expertise into Royal Canin.



Commenting on the appointments, Nick Foster, General Manager of Royal Canin UK and Ireland, said: “Our purpose is to transform the health and wellbeing of cats and dogs, and I am confident that the appointments of Greg, Matt and Andreia will help us to deliver on the next stage in our growth story for not just the benefit of the cats and dogs we serve, but for our associates, partners, and the planet."



“Greg is already a valued member of our leadership team, and I am excited to see how his cross functional experience will further shape our offering to pet professionals. During my time at Mars Pet Nutrition, I was lucky enough to witness Matt’s skillset and devotion to pets as a fellow member of the leadership team, and I have no doubt he will excel in building relationships with our key retailers and in creating mutual value. Andreia will offer a unique lens from her experience within the health sector and an impressive background across the full corporate affairs mix, which will help us shape the world we want tomorrow and support in our ambitious plans for pets, people, and planet.”