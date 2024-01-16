They have also found that genetics play a critical role. As with humans, pets can have a genetic predisposition to obesity. The more ‘risk genes’ they have, perhaps the greater the chances they will have a big appetite or weight issues. Nevertheless, genes have to work in concert with environment.

One of the most exciting projects in his career has been developing evidence-based growth standards for dogs and cats. This was truly a multi-team effort, with Professor German joining forces with scientists at WALTHAM, Banfield, University College London and Royal Canin. These standards are very similar to those developed for children by the World Health Organization, and provide a practical tool to enable owners and veterinary professionals to monitor the development of kittens and puppies during their early life. As always, the relevance to the topic of obesity is evident here; in many species (including humans, cats and dogs), patterns of growth -- especially rapid growth -- are associated with risk of developing obesity later in life. Therefore, in developing the growth charts, Professor German is hoping that they will be used to identify at risk animals, enabling preventive measures to be implemented.

“As a chronic disease, pet obesity is easier to prevent than to fix.”

— Prof. German, Specialist in Small Animal Medicine

It is this experience gained from developing the growth standards that Professor German will bring to the Puppy & Kitten Expert board. Joining the board also represents the latest phase in a longstanding and very successful collaboration with Royal Canin; the company has funded his academic position since 2004, enabling Professor German to be involved in many research projects, not least the work done on pet obesity and the growth charts. He looks forward to being part of the panel. “Royal Canin is an ethical company,” he says, “and believes science should be at the heart of everything they do. As I do.” He sees his role on the board as providing guidance on ensuring optimal growth, for puppies and kittens during their early life stage, as a means of preventing chronic disease, as well as maximising lifespan and quality of life.

Given his specialty, he has solid advice for anyone intending to adopt a kitten or puppy, whether from the pound or a breeder: Speak to a vet early on to be sure you get the best advice. And maintain that relationship throughout your pet’s growth period and beyond.