Pet food safety: Questions to ask your manufacturer

From our Campus in Aimargues, our team of nutritionists develops and tests new formulations by conducting research and utilising knowledge from all over the world. Our open and collaborative approach enables us to contribute to and benefit from the latest science and observation insights in the field of pet nutrition. This includes continued cooperation with the Waltham Petcare Science Institute (Melton Mowbray, UK), and the Pet Health and Nutrition Center (Lewisburg, US).

Diet testing

WSAVA question: Are your diets tested using AAFCO feeding trials or by formulation to meet AAFCO nutrient profiles?

Science and observation are at the core of how we formulate our diets. We have two of our own pet centres to carry out research in palatability and digestibility. The animals living in these centres are observed continuously and studied from the lens of their health and wellbeing. While we carry out analyses on their feeding behaviours, we never conduct intrusive tests.

Respect for the health and wellbeing of cats and dogs is at the core of Royal Canin's philosophy, prohibiting any intrusive animal experiments. The only trials we perform are to establish food preference, palatability and digestibility. Palatability and digestibility are evaluated by dogs and cats. The reactions of these “professional tasters” are then carefully observed.

When it comes to carrying out feeding trials, Royal Canin respects nutritional standards globally. In addition to AAFCO and FEDIAF standards, the nutritional requirements set by the National Research Council (NRC) are also respected. In Europe, nutritional characteristics of veterinary diets are laid down in Directive 2008/38/EC (PARNUTs directive). We’ve developed over 200 different formulas, including wet and dry products for both cats and dogs.

The vast majority are validated and compliant with AFFCO and FEDIAF nutrient profiles and/or feeding trials, where these are the most relevant nutritional regulators. We formulate a number of specific therapeutic or clinical products, such as our Hepatic and Renal Support formulas, that have very precisely adapted nutrient levels to support the unique needs of cats and dogs with such ailments. Some diets preclude meeting the AAFCO nutrient adequacy guidelines for adult maintenance. For these diets, helping manage health conditions is more important than meeting the AAFCO nutrient profiles.

In these instances, formulas have all gone through alternate product testing, and have been shown to be safe through clinical trials which show they are effective in managing the disease processes for which they were intended. All have been fed to either cats or dogs in long-term trials, and have helped the cats and dogs to thrive. These diets are easily recognised as they are labelled for intermittent or supplemental feeding.