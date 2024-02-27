FAMILY & FRIENDS DISCOUNT - TERMS & CONDITIONS

PROMOTER

ROYAL CANIN®, Crown Pet Foods Limited, Oak Tree Meadow, Blackworthy Road, Castle Cary, Somerset BA7 7PH

OFFER PERIOD

The offer will run from 31st January to 31st December 2024.

ELIGIBILITY

This offer is open to UK residents (with delivery only available to mainland UK addresses)and aged 18 years or over at the date of redeeming their discount code.

ENTRY INSTRUCTIONS