Abyssinian cats can be very affectionate, but on their own terms and when they’re in the mood. They have a lot of charm, but can be very mischievous.

The Abyssinian is a playful, active cat and does well with a companion to assist in play. They grow very attached to their people and like to be with them at all times. The Abyssinian is a social, energetic, loyal and relatively vocal breed.

Source: key facts and characteristics sourced from World Cat Congress (WCC)