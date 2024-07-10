The Bombay adapts well to busy lifestyles and usually gets along with every member of the household. The Bombay generally combines the easy-going temperament and robust nature of the American Shorthair and the social, inquisitive, lap-loving character of the Burmese.

This breed is very active and interested in everything. Their craving for company means they are unhappy if left alone, so if you are away for long periods of the day, consider getting another cat as a companion.

Source: key facts and characteristics sourced from World Cat Congress (WCC)