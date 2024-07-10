Burmese
Whilst playful and mischievous, they are also deeply affectionate, forming a close bond with their owners on whom they are very dependent.
About the Burmese
The personality of the Burmese has led to their widespread popularity; they love their people and are equally happy with children and other animals.
They are very confident, with great agility, often leaping high in the air to catch something. If the cat is to be left alone in the home for long periods of time, it is advisable to have another pet to keep it company.Source: key facts and characteristics sourced from World Cat Congress (WCC)
Breed specifics
Country: Myanmar
Coat: Short coat
Size category: Medium
Playful / Affectionate / Sociable / Energetic / Confident
Key facts
Needs little grooming
Suited to indoor and outdoor life
Happiest in pairs
