Egyptian Mau
About the Egyptian Mau
Egyptian Maus are playful and active cats that are highly intelligent. They are sociable cats that enjoy interacting with their owners, with whom they will form a strong bond.
Egyptian Maus generally get along very well with other animals, including dogs, and enjoy playing with toys. They are curious, but keep their distance with strangers.Source: key facts and characteristics sourced from World Cat Congress (WCC)
Breed specifics
Coat: Short coat
Size category: Medium
Avg life expectancy: 13-16 years
Lively / Active / Sensitive / Playful / Intelligent
Key facts
Suited to indoor and outdoor life
Can be easily startled
