About the Manx
The Manx is a very calm cat and has a high social intelligence. They are people-orientated cats who form strong bonds with their families. They get on with children and other pets when properly introduced.
These even-tempered, calm cats have a lot of affection to share and prefer not to be on their own for long periods of time. If they will be left in the house alone, consider getting a second Manx as a companion.Source: key facts and characteristics sourced from World Cat Congress (WCC)
Breed specifics
Coat: Short coat
Size category: Medium
Avg life expectancy: 8-14 years
Even-tempered / Sociable / Quiet / Playful
Key facts
Needs moderate grooming
Good with people
A healthy start to life
Kittenhood is a time of huge physical and behavioural change, and a steep learning curve for new owners. Find out how you can provide your kitten with the best start in life so they develop into strong, healthy cats.
Health advice for your cat
Get advice and information on how to provide the best care for your cat at every stage of life.
