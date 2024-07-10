Subscribe and Save 10% | Free delivery £30+ | Standard delivery 2-4 working days

Seychellois

Seychellois are very sociable animals. Do not consider getting a Seychellois if you cannot give it the attention it deserves.
Seychellois adult black and white

About the Seychellois

Seychellois are very intelligent, lively and entertaining; they are also loyal and loving. These cats remain playful and active throughout their life. Seychellois do not like to be ignored and always have to be the centre of attention.

Seychellois enjoy being with people and have a great need for human companionship. They often bond strongly with a single person.

Source: key facts and characteristics sourced from World Cat Congress (WCC)

Breed specifics

Country: United Kingdom
Coat: Short coat
Size category: Medium
Intelligent / Lively / Vocal / Sociable / Friendly

Key facts

Needs moderate grooming
Suited to indoor and outdoor life
Requires a lot of attention
Sacred Birman kitten sitting down in black and white

A healthy start to life

Kittenhood is a time of huge physical and behavioural change, and a steep learning curve for new owners. Find out how you can provide your kitten with the best start in life so they develop into strong, healthy cats.

Learn more
Siberian adult sitting in black and white on a white background

Health advice for your cat

Get advice and information on how to provide the best care for your cat at every stage of life.

Learn more

Like & share this page