Turkish Van

The Turkish Van likes playing with water and is the only cat known to swim of their own free will.
About the Turkish Van

While loyal, loving and affectionate, the Turkish Van is highly intelligent and highly active. They need plenty of exercise which can come from exploring outdoors or play with interactive cat toys.

Turkish Vans are not recommended for families with very young children, as they are muscular and often stand on their back feet when challenged and tend to play quite roughly.

Source: key facts and characteristics sourced from World Cat Congress (WCC)

Breed specifics

Country: Turkey
Coat: Medium coat
Size category: Medium
Loyal / Loving / Affectionate / Active / Intelligent / Vocal

Key facts

Needs moderate grooming
May not get on well with children
Suited to indoor and outdoor life

 
