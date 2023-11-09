Nutrition and Support for Cats With Food Allergies

When a cat’s immune system detects a foreign organism, like a virus or bacteria, it triggers a defensive response. Sometimes protein molecules in food are mistaken for these invaders and the resulting immune system reaction is known as a food allergy.

A cat suffering from a food allergy may experience a range of signs, including hair loss, redness, vomiting, itchiness and diarrhea. To help manage these signs and future episodes, a vet may suggest a change in diet.





How Are Food Allergies in Cats Diagnosed?

An elimination diet trial is often the first step in diagnosing and managing an allergy. The aim is to identify if a cat has a food allergy.





How Does an Elimination Diet Trial Work?

It begins by transitioning a cat onto a veterinary exclusive diet, such as Royal Canin’s Ultamino, which is specially formulated for adult cats with severe adverse food reactions.



These diets are highly digestible and have limited ingredients to help reduce the chances of an allergic reaction.



Often, they contain hydrolyzed protein, which means the protein molecules have been cut into tiny pieces to lessen the chance of an immune system response. By contrast, most retail cat foods contain large, intact protein molecules.



Cats on elimination diet trials must avoid eating anything other than the trial food recommended by the vet, as feeding other food, treats, chews or leftovers could affect the results.



After 8-12 weeks of being fed the test food, the vet will begin to reintroduce ingredients they suspect are antigens into the cat’s diet, to see if they provoke an immune system response.



If clinical signs reappear, the vet will then transition the cat onto a tailored diet containing an alternative source of protein or hydrolyzed protein.