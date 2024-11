What Is Causing My Cat’s Allergic Reaction – Food or the Environment?

What Is An Environmental Allergy?

What Are the Signs of Food and Environmental Allergies in Cats?

The skin acts as a barrier. It protects against injury and prevents harmful substances from entering a cat’s body. But an ineffective skin barrier can allow bacteria and certain airborne particles to break through. The resulting immune system response is known as an environmental allergy or atopy.Environmental allergens can be found inside and outside the home, and include things such as pollen, mold, dander, and house dust mites. Cats with environmental allergies may develop the skin condition atopic dermatitis.

When a cat’s immune system reacts to an allergen, its skin becomes inflamed and itchy. This may present itself as:

Persistent scratching and rubbing, particularly around the head and neck.

Excessive licking, chewing or biting.

Redness or a rash.

Hair loss.

Skin and ear infections.

Darkened skin.

Gastrointestinal issues like diarrhea and vomiting.

Excessive scratching and biting can cause a cat to develop open wounds, which risk secondary bacterial and yeast infections.

How Can I Tell If My Cat Has a Food or Environmental Allergy?

How Will My Vet Diagnose An Allergy?

How Will My Vet Manage My Cat’s Allergy?

The signs of a food allergy are almost identical to those of an environmental allergy, so it’s extremely difficult to judge which one is the cause.Occasionally, there are additional signs that can help indicate the type of allergy. Cats with food allergies tend to display more severe signs than those with environmental allergies, for example, and they may be less responsive to specific veterinary management options, like steroids.If the cat’s allergies are only present during certain months of the year , it may indicate a seasonal allergy to pollen. Unfortunately, this is not a reliable sign as non-seasonal allergies can also be aggravated by seasonal events.A further challenge is that some cats develop both environmental allergies and an adverse food reaction – such as a food allergy. Because of this overlap, a veterinary diagnosis is always required for cat allergies.Your vet will observe your cat’s signs, conduct tests, and review their clinical history. Other health conditions have signs like allergies too, so your vet will want to rule those out.If food is thought to be a cause, your vet may recommend an elimination diet trial. This involves feeding your cat a specific diet, such as a hydrolyzed diet for around two months, with no other food, treats, or leftovers. After that time, your vet will reintroduce food allergens to see if they trigger a response.If your vet is certain that food isn’t involved, and is confident that your cat has environmental allergies, they may decide to conduct skin and blood allergy tests to find out which environmental allergens are responsible for your cat’s allergies.Your vet may recommend oral drugs, injectable medications, or topical remedies such as shampoos or creams to manage your cat’s skin or gastrointestinal issues.