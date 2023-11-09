Environmental and Seasonal Allergies in Cats

What Are the Signs of Environmental & Seasonal Allergies in Cats?

Although more research is needed, it’s thought that some cats are genetically programmed to develop allergies to environmental allergens. And the likelihood of allergies is increased if the cat already has a skin condition.

When a cat is exposed to an environmental allergen, the subsequent immune system reaction causes inflamed skin. Signs include:

Persistent scratching or rubbing

Excessive chewing or licking

Rashes and redness

Ear infections

Darkening of the skin

If your cat is constantly scratching itself, it may lead to open wounds, which are not only dangerous but also extremely painful.



Allergies can also cause secondary skin and ear infections. Chronic yeast infections, for example, have the appearance of elephant skin and may be thick, pigmented, and smelly.

How Is an Environmental Allergy Diagnosed in Cats?

The signs associated with environmental allergies can also be attributed to certain health conditions and to other allergens like fleas or food. That’s why a vet will first try to determine the exact cause of a cat’s signs by:

Observing the cat

Looking at their clinical history

Conducting tests for other illnesses

If a vet suspects food allergies, they may also wish to perform an elimination diet trial.



Once they’ve ruled out other causes, a vet may conduct skin or blood allergy tests to determine the precise environmental allergen that’s causing a cat’s signs.



If the cat only shows signs at certain times of years, or their signs change with the seasons, it may indicate they have a seasonal allergy to something like pollen. But it’s also possible that a cat has a non-seasonal allergy that is simply exacerbated by seasonal events, so it isn’t a definitive sign.

Treatment and Management Options for Seasonal Allergies in Cats

While there’s no cure for environmental allergies there are treatment and management options that can help control signs, ease itchiness, and reduce the likelihood of further flare-ups. Based on your cat’s condition, your vet may recommend:

Steroids like glucocorticoids.

Oral medications such as cyclosporine and oclacitinib or anti-histamines.

Injectable medications.

Topical management such as shampoos or creams.

Allergy shots. Otherwise known as hyposensitization, this management involves exposing a cat to small amounts of the allergen to change the way the immune system reacts. Regular injections

are needed and not all cats respond.

A change of diet may be needed, especially if your vet suspects the cat also has a food allergy.

If the cat is showing signs of ectoparasites or a secondary infection, your vet may recommend additional preventive measures.

Can I Protect My Cat From Environmental Allergies?

Shielding a cat from allergens is often tricky. Allergens can spread for many miles and they tend to concentrate indoors. But there are some steps you can take to reduce a cat’s exposure, such as: